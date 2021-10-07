MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MAX opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -126.64.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $827,842.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,196 shares of company stock worth $3,627,007 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

