Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $13,875,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.09 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

