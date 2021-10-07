Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,097 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.