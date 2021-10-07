Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.