Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 200,142 shares.The stock last traded at $56.81 and had previously closed at $55.50.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

