MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 53.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.63 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.