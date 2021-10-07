Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $11,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Usio by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

