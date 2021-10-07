Michael Stock Sells 77,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.