Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Barclays lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.