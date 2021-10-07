Milena Mondini de Focatiis Sells 14,086 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61).

Milena Mondini de Focatiis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of Admiral Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,112 ($40.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,468.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,257.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

