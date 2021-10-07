Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $2,319,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,726,753 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mimecast by 99.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 323,238 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

