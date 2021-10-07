Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Cap of $26.51 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $21.31 or 0.00039323 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $26.51 million and $99,023.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

