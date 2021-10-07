Misbloc Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and $8.87 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00232189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00105209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

