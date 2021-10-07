Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 43,820 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 661,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

