Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post $33.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.43 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $30.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. 26,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,443. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $822.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.