Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $349,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

