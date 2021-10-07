Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $372,000 Stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after buying an additional 125,581 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $24,192,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

