Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upped their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $630.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

