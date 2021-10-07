Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $423,000 in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 451,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

