Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.