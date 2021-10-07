Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 451,086 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.