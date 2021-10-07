Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.