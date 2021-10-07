Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,267 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

