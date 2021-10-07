Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

