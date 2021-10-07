Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report $114.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $95.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $446.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. 49,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,291. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

