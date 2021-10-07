monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Short Interest Update

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 559,100 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

MNDY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.00. 12,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.20. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,245,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

