Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.