Morgan Stanley Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $100.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.92.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

