Morgan Stanley Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $192.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.73.

PXD stock opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $184.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $46,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

