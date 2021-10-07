MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €54.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 52 week high of €102.90 ($121.06).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

