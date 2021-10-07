MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 28,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,243. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.