Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 196.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $16,216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2,675.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $172.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.