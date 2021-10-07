My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.58 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $2.50 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00004188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00063896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00097217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00132373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.88 or 1.00232932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.06537580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

