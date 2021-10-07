National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,076,000 after purchasing an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

