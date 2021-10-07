Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 21,220 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in POSCO by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. POSCO has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

