Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58.

IHG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

