Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 480,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $41,868,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.19.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

