Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,094 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,093. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

