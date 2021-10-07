Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,007 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 145.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

