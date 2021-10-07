Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 63,017 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,017 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

