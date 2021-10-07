Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Navigator reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Navigator by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,751. The firm has a market cap of $492.43 million, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Navigator has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.46.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

