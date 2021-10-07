Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

