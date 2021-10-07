NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 178,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $443.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.