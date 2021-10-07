NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTGR opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

