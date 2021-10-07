New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

