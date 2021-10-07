Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.80% of Newmark Group worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.