Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.06

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 1418466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.