Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

