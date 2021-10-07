NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 29,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.