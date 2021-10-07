NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,168.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.22 or 0.01148674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00364377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00318726 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001184 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00044053 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

